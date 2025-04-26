Celtic Could Seal Bargain Deal in This Summer Window
Celtic have been eyeing an opportunity to bolster their squad for the upcoming season for quite some time. In the winter window, they approached many talents across major leagues but were unable to conclude as many deals as they would have liked. They welcomed back Jota from Rennes FC and brought in Jeffrey Schlupp on loan from Crystal Palace.
Although there was a major setback for Celtic with the departure of Kyogo Furuhashi. However, Brendan Rodgers' brilliance was able to steady the Bhoys' ship with ease, and now they seem very positive about achieving the domestic treble.
The second half of the season has not been great so far and perhaps there is need for another forward. Prior to this, Celtic made a move for a Slovan Bratislava striker, David Strelec, in the last transfer window to strengthen the squad but failed to sign him.
Meanwhile, Ivan Kmotrik has shared Slovan Bratislava's new plans regarding Strelec for his transfer, even at a discount fee. According to the Daily Record, the club chief said: "We took a risk with David. In the summer, maybe a slightly lower offer will come, it can happen.
"But David didn't leave in the winter because we weren't ready for it. The offers were very good, but the really interesting ones came at the last minute.
"We didn't have a transfer target to sign for the club that was ready, it would have been a patchwork move.
"Today, I can't rule out whether he will stay or leave. There is still interest in him.
"Compared to the winter, he will only be a few months older, his position has not deteriorated significantly.
"Maybe the club will earn a little less, but he will be well prepared and will bring adequate compensation to the club."
The addition of Strelec could do wonders for the team as the Slovakian international has been a proven scorer for Slovan Bratislava. He has 19 goals in 41 appearances this season, alongside 8 assists, and could provide an alternative to achieve a different style of gameplay.
Though the future has not yet been decided for Rodgers' team, Daizen Maeda promisingly took over the number nine spot and thrived in the role. They have Adam Idah too, signed for £9.5 million from Norwich City last summer following a successful loan spell. So, how much extra could Strelec realistically bring to this side?