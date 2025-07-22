Celtic Defender Addresses Goal To Keep the Club 'As Successful as Possible'

Celtic have had an intriguing 2025 summer transfer window, backed by the re-acquisition of their former defender Kieran Tierney. The left-back spent time with Arsenal before returning on a free transfer, and will now have the opportunity to continue to build his legacy with the Scottish side.

His introductory press conference occurred on Friday evening, where he was given the chance to speak with the media and answer some questions about his return to the club. Here is a quick rundown of one of the portions of that press conference.

What Did Tierney Have to Say When Asked About His Return to Celtic?

Initially, Tierney just had a chance to speak about returning to Scotland as a whole, and what has changed between his last tenure and now at the club, to which he responded (video provided by Sky Sports Scotland):

"I've only been in Scotland a few days, with pre-season stuff and that, but I feel like part of the squad already, and settled down well."

"There's some stuff that's the exact same, it feels like you've never been away. But even when you go up to the next town, the training ground has came along massively, a great place to be. But there's still alot of the same people, alot of new players for me to get used to as well. But nah, it's been great."

Then he was asked a follow-up question, discussing whether or not he has changed in his time away, both as a footballer and as a person, and he stated:

"Probably, I've been left away for six years, so I would've changed, I've grown up, simply I've matured as a person as well, so yeah, there'll be changes."

He was also asked his goals, both personal and for the club, heading into this season and beyond, with a strong response discussing his hopes for the Hoops:

"Personally and the collective one for me is just the same, it's just to keep Celtic as successful as possible, and maintain a place at the top, and I think that's the objective."

Next up he was asked how he felt his role may be different this year as opposed to his previous stint, and he made it clear that he believes he may be taking on more of a mentor role:

"I probably take on more of an experienced player role, as in, now when I left I was 21, 22, and now I come back 28 years old with alot more experience than I had. So there's the younger boys on the team that I can help along the way, if I can."

Finally, he was asked about his conditioning, and if he feels he has anything to prove after missing quite a few matches over the past few seasons, but he stated he knows where he stands, and he is here to help the club over all else:

"Nah, nothing, because I know how much I work professionally myself, on my body and my recovery, being as ready as I can be for games. So no, I'm not here to prove anything, I'm just here to do the best for Celtic and see where it goes."