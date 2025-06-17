There have been no second thoughts from the management, as they are trying every card to reshape the Celtic squad and bolster every position for the future. With momentum building with each passing day, the Hoops seem committed to bringing in multiple fresh faces this summer.

Nonetheless, the Hoops enjoyed a successful season, bagging two pieces of silverware despite having their ups and downs. Now, they seem motivated enough to pull every string to ensure alternatives are available for every position.

However, for a while now, Celtic starter Nicolas Kuhn has attracted considerable interest from Premier League clubs such as Brentford, Leeds United, and Brighton & Hove Albion. Meanwhile, the winger has also been eyed by RB Leipzig, who are keen on bringing their former youth talent back to the club.

According to The Scottish Sun, RB Leipzig are weighing up a £15 million bid for Kuhn, who scored twice against them in the Champions League last season.

In approximately one and a half seasons with the Bhoys, the German has become a fan favourite, recording 24 goals and 18 assists in 69 appearances. Since wearing the green and white, Kuhn has developed his skills significantly and has fit well into Brendan Rodgers’ style of play.

Although Celtic are close to finalising a deal for Benjamin Nygren to strengthen their options, that does not mean that the club would be open to the exit of Kuhn, who is under contract until 2029.

However, Kuhn might still be dreaming of contributing to his national team, a dream that may not be realistic while playing in the Scottish Premiership. So, a return to RB Leipzig might be attractive.