Celtic Dressing Room's Immediate Reaction to Rangers Sacking Philippe Clement
There are major changes unfolding in Glasgow, as Rangers confirmed the sacking of manager Philippe Clement. The decision came after their home defeat to St Mirren over the weekend.
Fans and pundits are buzzing with anticipation, wondering if the new Rangers interim manager, Barry Ferguson, will be able to turn things around.
This news has surely reached the Celtic dressing room as well, but according to Alistair Johnston, the squad is solely focused on their pursuit of the treble, refusing to be distracted by the events unfolding across the city.
According to the Daily Record, Johnston said: "For us, it's just more of what we've been doing. We're very good at keeping things in-house, not listening to outside noise, not caring really what's going on around the world, around the league. We've really just got to focus on ourselves. And at the end of the day, if we take care of business and we play our football, we will win the things that we want to win."
Though Celtic suffered a controversial defeat to Hibernian over the weekend, Rangers failed to capitalise on it which ultimately resulted in the sacking of their manager.
Celtic still have enough breathing room, sitting 13 points clear at the top with just 11 league games left to be played. They face Aberdeen next and will look to get back to winning ways.
Celtic have had a strong season so far and remain in contention to secure the domestic treble. Team morale is high and the squad is performing well. They must stay focused and keep their heads straight to finish the season on a high.
The league title race is in their control but it is not mathemtically over. Until that is the case, Celtic cannot take their eyes off the ball.
When it comes to the Scottish Cup, knockout competitions are always tricky. One bad day at the office and they could be out. So, there is no room for losing focus with a treble up for grabs.