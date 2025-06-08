Celtic and English Clubs in Race to Sign 51-goal Striker
Celtic are facing tough competition in practically all their objectives for the summer transfer window. One of the board’s objectives will be to reinforce its frontline. In this sense, names likeMathias Kvistgaarden and Youssef El Kachati have been linked to the Hoops.
Regarding El Kachati, a move might be off the table as it has been claimed in the Dutch media that he already has a verabl agreement with NEC. On the other hand, Kvistgaarden interests both Celtic and West Ham United.
There has even been talk of a possible return for Kyogo Furuhashi, who left the Scottish champions in January in a surprising move to Rennes but has flopped in France.
In any case, Brendan Rodgers’ side are also in search of talent who can come to develop at Parkhead. But even in these cases, they are facing stiff competition.
Preston North End, Wrexham and Aberdeen want to sign Celtic target Shay Reid
As reported by News Letter, both Preston North End and Wrexham are showing interest in Shay Reid, a 16-year-old striker who scored 51 goals in all competitions last season with Cliftonville. He has already had a trial with Celtic.
But Celtic would not only have competition from England, but also in Scotland. Aberdeen are believed to be monitoring the striker as well.
At such a young age, he managed to score 23 goals in 32 matches in the U20 Premiership Development League, while in the U18 division, he scored 21 goals in 25 matches.
It is clear that Reid is a special talent, and gaining rhythm at a big club like Celtic could be the perfect decision for his career.
However, it is likely that the other interested clubs will present an equally interesting project. We'll have to wait to see what decision Reid will make.