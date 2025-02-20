Celtic's Exact Earning From 24/25 Champions League Revealed
Football can sometimes seem unfair, and Celtic may have felt that way after their 1-1 draw against Bayern Munich at Allianz Arena, which knocked them out of the Champions League due to a 3-2 aggregate loss over the two legs. They were clearly the better team but paid the price for their missed chances in front of goal.
Despite the defeat, the Hoops had an impressive Champions League run, once again proving they can compete with Europe’s top teams.
It earned them a significant amount of money as well. According to The Scottish Sun, Celtic will receive a €46.16m (£38.225m) takeaway from this season's adventure in the Champions League.
The introduction of the new model as resulted in an expanded format and higher prize money. The Hoops earned over €18.5m (£15.4m) just for participating, plus €9.6m (£7.95m) from their five-year coefficient ranking. They also received nearly €4m from their ten-year tally and €5.7m (£4.72m) for finishing 21st in the overall league table. With additional earnings from match results, their total for the season reached €46.16m (£38.225m).
Both the manager and the club's management will be pleased with the Hoops' performance this season. Once the initial disappointment fades, they will find comfort in the financial benefits from this European campaign.
The recent earnings have placed Celtic in a solid financial position, allowing them to target further squad improvements during the summer transfer window. This in turn, will enhance their chances of performing even better in next season's Champions League.
Of course, next time, they will not get an automatic spot in the competition like they have enjoyed for the past three seasons.
The Scottish champions will have to go through qualifiers, something that has proven tricky for Celtic in their recent history. But hopefully, this experience will help them improve in Europe further and better deal with such situations.