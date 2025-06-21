Celtic FC

Celtic Eye West Ham United Player to Strengthen This Summer

Celtic look to add midfield depth as a West Ham United player has emerged as a potential summer target.
After finishing the season with two pieces of silverware, Celtic have been pulling out every move to bolster the squad for what lies ahead in the 2025-26 campaign.

So far, many Celtic players have seen their names attached to the rumour mill for an exit from Parkhead this summer. Nicolas Kühn, Daizen Maeda, Greg Taylor and Reo Hatate are among those who are said to be attracting interest.

In case these departures materialise, Celtic must ensure depth across the board. To address this, the Hoops have entered the race to sign talents such as Benjamin Nygren, Hayato Inamura, Michel-Ange Balikwisha and Callum Osmand.

The club has already taken steps by securing the services of goalkeeper Ross Doohan, following the termination of Scott Bain’s contract, and by welcoming back Kieran Tierney from Arsenal.

However, concerns remain over the lack of attacking depth in the current window. According to 67 Hail Hail's Chief Football Correspondent, Graeme Bailey, Celtic do hold an interest in Andy Irving.

Irving had already been on Celtic’s radar last summer. The 25-year-old midfielder is now seeking regular first-team action, having made just one start in 11 appearances last season, a significant drop from his productive spell at SK Austria Klagenfurt, where he totalled 64 appearances, 16 goals, and 14 assists over two seasons.

It wouldn't be unfair to say that breaking into Celtic’s starting XI will be a major challenge for the Scottish international. Still, it could be an optimistic opportunity for him to rejuvenate his career in the iconic green and white kit.

However, Premiership rivals Hearts, his former club, are also keen on bringing him back. It remains to be seen whether Celtic can succeed in their chase to sign the West Ham United midfielder.

