Celtic Eyeing Move for £3million-rated Championship Player
The second half of the season hasn't really gone how Celtic would have wanted it. The players who were the star performers for the side during the start of the campaign have looked mediocre in recent weeks, raising calls for a squad overhaul in the summer despite a potential treble on the horizon.
The Hoops failed to replace Kyogo Furuhashi after he left the club during the winter transfer window and players like Nicolas Kuhn and Jeffrey Schulpp have faced a lot of criticism recently due to their lack of intensity in the last several games.
Brendan Rodgers has been pretty clear about his plans for next season as the club gears up for a busy summer transfer window. Hopefully, they will provide the manager with the best options available.
The supporters have pointed out the lack of bench strength to be a major problem during the high-intensity games, which have not gone Celtic's way in recent months.
Celtic will be looking at attacking options during the transfer window as Luis Palma will most probably leave the club and according to The Scottish Sun, they are lining up a summer transfer swoop for Stoke City winger Million Manhoef.
The Dutchman currently plays in the English Championship, where his team Stoke City are currently fighting to avoid relegation.
Manhoef featured in 35 matches this season where he scored six goals and provided four assists. The Dutchman appears to have impressed the Scottish champions with his performances.
Rangers also showed interest in Manhoef previously when he was playing for Vitesse, after which he joined Stoke City for a £3 million transfer fee where his contract will run out in 2027.
With the likes of Jota, Kuhn, James Forrest and Yang Hyun-jun as the club's current wingers, Manhoef's addition would definitely strengthen Rodgers' options.