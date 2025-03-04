Celtic Eyeing Move for Midfielder also Wanted by Liverpool
Celtic are expected to make at least a few additions in the upcoming summer transfer window. There are several positions across the pitch in need of strengthening.
Midfield might very well be one of them. Odin Thiago Holm left in the winter transfer window, joining LAFC on loan for the remainder of 2025. A replacement was not brought in for him.
Yes, Callum McGregor, Reo Hatate, Arne Engels, Luke McCowan and Paulo Bernardo have all made positive contributions at one point or another this season. But with the amount of football that Celtic play, having another option might be necessary.
According to the Daily Record, Celtic are continuing to keep close tabs on Motherwell star Lennon Miller ahead of a potential summer bid.
Miller is considered the brightest rising talent in Scottish football right now. At 18 years of age, not only is he a regular in midfield for Motherwell but he has captained the Steelmen as well.
Motherwell would be looking for a record transfer fee in order to part ways with Miller, which would be far in excess of the £3.25 million they received from Celtic for David Turnbull in 2020.
And to be honest, they might not have a tough time bringing in offers of that magnitude. One has to point out that clubs like Liverpool and Eintracht Frankfurt have been linked with Miller in recent times.
If Celtic want to sign Miller, they will need to move quick. But considering their record of developing youngsters in recent years, one has to wonder whether the midfielder will be interested in a Parkhead switch.