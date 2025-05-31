Celtic Eyeing Scottish Cup Winner as First Summer Signing
After a major blow faced by Celtic at Hampden Park in the Scottish Cup final, the Hoops must be planning a few changes for the 2025–26 season. Of all of them already in the pipeline, a shuffle in the goalkeeping department has recently gained quite a bit of attention.
Celtic have already confirmed the departure of Scott Bain, as he seeks a club where he could be the first-choice goalkeeper. This move involved terminating his contract early, as his previous contract ran until next summer.
As previously reported, the Bhoys are eyeing Ross Doohan to fill the role of third-choice goalkeeper and that has now been made simpler.
Aberdeen have announced that Doohan is one of the players leaving the club at the end of his contract.
The former Celtic, Ayr United, and Tranmere Rovers stopper was used sparingly in his first season, making only two appearances.
However, he played a much more active role in season two, admirably covering for Dimitar Mitov, featuring in 18 matches for the Dons in the 24/25 campaign.
Bringing in the 27-year-old could provide Celtic with long-term stability in that third goalkeeper spot, allowing them to focus on other key areas that need strengthening.
Doohan won't be expecting much playing time but he will have a stable place that he can call home, having struggled to find that since leaving Celtic.
Meanwhile, Viljami Sinisalo could compete with Kasper Schmeichel for the starting spot next season, after the Dane's shaky performance in the Scottish Cup final setback.