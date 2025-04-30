Celtic Eyeing Scottish International Also Wanted by Newcastle
With the business end of the season here, Celtic are looking to win the Scottish Cup in order to complete a domestic treble after winning the league last weekend. After the campaign ends, their main focus will shift towards the summer transfer window as the Hoops look to rebuild for next season.
The Celts will be looking to strengthen a few positions by adding fresh faces to their squad for a gruelling 2025-26 season ahead, as the team suffered during the second half of this campaign, as the players lacked the intensity with which they started it.
Even though Daizen Maeda has played his role as a striker brilliantly, Celtic currently lack options there after Kyogo Furuhashi's departure during the winter transfer window.
According to ChronicleLive, Celtic have shown interest in 18-year-old Scotland international James Wilson. The striker currently plays for Scottish Premiership side Hearts. He is also wanted by Newcastle United and Rangers.
Wilson has also set the record of being the youngest player to play for the Scottish national side and has established himself as a starter for Hearts this season.
His promising qualities have attracted a few suitors as both Celtic and Rangers have shown interest in him and English Premier League's Newcastle United are also looking to acquire him ahead of next season.
The youngster currently has a transfer value of £1 million and even if the Hoops sign him this summer, it is highly unlikely that Brendan Rodgers will put him in the starting lineup right away.
As things stand, Celtic will have to fight it out with Newcastle and Rangers in order to get the signature of Wilson in the summer.