Celtic Eyeing Scottish Striker Before Summer Transfer Window
Another Glasgow Derby has come and gone. Unfortunately, it was another defeat for Celtic. They have lost back-to-back games against the Rangers now, and this one came at Parkhead, the first since October of 2020.
It is important to look forward though. Hopefully, this derby defeat will serve as a wake-up call for the club and they will focus on strengthening the squad in the summer. They cannot allow Rangers to close down the gap further.
If the recent Glasgow Derbies are anything to go by, that gap is narrower than most think, no matter what the league points table reads.
One area where Celtic need to improve is striker. While most fans would want to see proven quality being brought in, it appears that the Hoops are eyeing an 18-year-old centre-forward.
According to Football Insider, Owen Stirton is a player that Celtic are looking at ahead of the summer transfer window. He is being seen as someone with “huge potential” moving forward which has peaked the Hoops' interest.
Stirton is a Dundee United player who is currently on loan at Scottish League One side Montrose. He has scored 6 goals in 9 appearances for them so far.
Of course, succeeding at the Scottish League One level is no guarantee of future success at a club like Celtic. And even if the Hoops were to sign Stirton in the summer, he would not be someone who would make an immediate impact in the senior team.
The focus has to be on bringing in someone who can come in and immediately challenge the likes of Daizen Maeda and Adam Idah for a starting role. The Hoops have made enough project signings in recent times to mixed results. Hopefully, they will bring in some proven quality in the upcoming summer transfer window.