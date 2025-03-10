Celtic Eyeing Two Championship Players But There's Bad News
In recent times, Celtic have not been particularly prolific when it comes to signing players from other Scottish clubs. But it looks like there could be a change in that approach if the recent transfer speculation is anything to go by.
Celtic have been heavily linked with Lennon Miller and it is not hard to understand why that is the case considering the meteoric rise he has enjoyed at Motherwell.
Miller is not the only talent in Scotland on the radar of Celtic though. It looks like they have a duo from the Scottish Championship in their sights as well.
According to Glasgow World, Alan Nixon has written on his Patreon page: “Rotherham United have leapt to the front of the queue for Airdrie teenage twins Cole and Dylan Williams. The midfield pair are due to spend a week in England shortly to have a look at the Millers as a potential home. The Williams boys are also fancied by Celtic but fancy a move to England to get a quicker route to first team football.”
Airdrieonians are currently sitting at the bottom of the Scottish Championship table and convincingly behind all the other teams as well.
So, it is very possible that the twins could be on their way out of the club at the end of the season, especially if Airdrieonians are relegated.
It does look like Celtic are not leading the race for the Williams twins though. They seem to be prioritising first-team football over joining a top club.
Joining a club like Celtic can often lead to youngsters getting lost in the shuffle. So, it is not hard to see why the Wiliams twins might be wary of a move to Parkhead at this point in their careers, especially if you consider the Hoops' record when it comes to developing and promoting youngsters into the senior team setup in recent years.