Celtic FC

Celtic Eyeing Two Championship Players But There's Bad News

Celtic appear to be eyeing two Championship players but there is some bad news in that regard as well.

Sourav Mahanty

Fussball: UEFA Champions League 2024 2025, Spieltag 7 - Celtic Glasgow vs. Young Boys Bern (YB) - Celtic Park (Glasgow, Schottland): Brendan Rodgers (Trainer, Celtic Glasgow) *** Football UEFA Champions League 2024 2025, Matchday 7 Celtic Glasgow vs Young Boys Bern YB Celtic Park Glasgow, Scotland Brendan Rodgers Coach, Celtic Glasgow Copyright: xJOERANxSTEINSIEKx
Fussball: UEFA Champions League 2024 2025, Spieltag 7 - Celtic Glasgow vs. Young Boys Bern (YB) - Celtic Park (Glasgow, Schottland): Brendan Rodgers (Trainer, Celtic Glasgow) *** Football UEFA Champions League 2024 2025, Matchday 7 Celtic Glasgow vs Young Boys Bern YB Celtic Park Glasgow, Scotland Brendan Rodgers Coach, Celtic Glasgow Copyright: xJOERANxSTEINSIEKx / IMAGO / Steinsiek.ch

In recent times, Celtic have not been particularly prolific when it comes to signing players from other Scottish clubs. But it looks like there could be a change in that approach if the recent transfer speculation is anything to go by.

Celtic have been heavily linked with Lennon Miller and it is not hard to understand why that is the case considering the meteoric rise he has enjoyed at Motherwell.

Miller is not the only talent in Scotland on the radar of Celtic though. It looks like they have a duo from the Scottish Championship in their sights as well.

According to Glasgow World, Alan Nixon has written on his Patreon page: “Rotherham United have leapt to the front of the queue for Airdrie teenage twins Cole and Dylan Williams. The midfield pair are due to spend a week in England shortly to have a look at the Millers as a potential home. The Williams boys are also fancied by Celtic but fancy a move to England to get a quicker route to first team football.”

Airdrieonians are currently sitting at the bottom of the Scottish Championship table and convincingly behind all the other teams as well.

So, it is very possible that the twins could be on their way out of the club at the end of the season, especially if Airdrieonians are relegated.

It does look like Celtic are not leading the race for the Williams twins though. They seem to be prioritising first-team football over joining a top club.

Joining a club like Celtic can often lead to youngsters getting lost in the shuffle. So, it is not hard to see why the Wiliams twins might be wary of a move to Parkhead at this point in their careers, especially if you consider the Hoops' record when it comes to developing and promoting youngsters into the senior team setup in recent years.

feed

Published |Modified
Sourav Mahanty
SOURAV MAHANTY

Sourav, a seasoned sports journalist, holds a Master’s degree in English from Amity University, graduating in 2022. He has been a prominent contributor to FanSided since 2017, primarily covering Celtic, where he has built a strong online presence over the years. His love for the game extends beyond Celtic, having also covered renowned soccer teams such as Manchester United, Real Madrid, Newcastle United, FC Barcelona, and Chelsea. In addition to his passion for soccer, Sourav is an avid basketball enthusiast. He has written extensively about NBA teams like the Toronto Raptors, Philadelphia 76ers, Miami Heat, and Chicago Bulls.

Home/News