Celtic FC

Celtic Eyeing Winger With 23 Goal Contributions in 31 Games

Celtic and Rangers are both considered contenders to land the Peterborough United winger due to a potential key advantage.

Jeremy Trottier

Birmingham City v Peterborough United, Vertu Trophy, Kwame Poku of Peterborough United after the Vertu Trophy Final between Birmingham City and Peterborough United at Wembley Stadium, London
Birmingham City v Peterborough United, Vertu Trophy, Kwame Poku of Peterborough United after the Vertu Trophy Final between Birmingham City and Peterborough United at Wembley Stadium, London / Mandatory Credit: Karl Vallantine, Focus Images

Celtic have quite a few decisions to make regarding their squad heading into the 2025/2026 season, and with that, the summer transfer window is going to be crucial to any push they are going to make in Europe. Some of their biggest decisions will come up front with the striker and winger spots, especially with Jota out and a lack of true depth at the positions, regardless.

Considering Celtic expect to be competing in many competitions and plan to go deep into the UEFA Champions League, having players that can rotate on and take some of the pressure off of the core would be a huge benefit and luxury that not many clubs have.

One of the players who has come into recent discussions surrounding Celtic is Peterborough United winger Kwame Poku, whose contract will run out this summer. The part that makes this so intriguing is that Birmingham City is expected to make an offer, but the SPFL sides may have precedent to land him with a varied offer. Here is why.

What Advantage Do Celtic and Rangers Have Over Birmingham City?

Birmingham City are expected to make a push for Poku, but the biggest holdup for them will be the additional compensation they have to include due to his age. Peterborough United are entitled to compensation due to his age.

However, that only applies to English clubs, and if Poku moved to Scotland, Celtic would only need to pay UEFA’s cross-border compensation fee. This would be substantially less than whatever Birmingham City would need to pay.

According to GIVEMESPORT, Birmingham City fear they will lose out to one of Celtic or Rangers in the race to sign Poku.

Poku would be an exceptional addition too which makes this very interesting, as in 31 appearances this season he has 12 goals and 11 assists in 2,364 minutes played, or approximately one goal contribution every 102 minutes.

He is still developing as well, and at 23 years old, he has the best of his football ahead of him. If Celtic can get in on a potential addition like this, it would be well worth their while in the long run.

JEREMY TROTTIER

Jeremy Trottier started his writing journey with WBLZ Media, and has worked through multiple publications with 247Sports, USA Today, Fansided, SBNation and others. He is an avid fan of motorsports and most sports in general, and has completed a degree in sports management to further understand the sports industry. During his time with sports media, he has been credentialed for coverage of Boston College sports, and can often be found attending their football and basketball games as well as expected coverage of their men’s soccer team in the near future. Sports are a large part of his life and career, as he looks to pursue a full time role within the industry someday.

