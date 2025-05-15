Celtic Eyeing Winger With 23 Goal Contributions in 31 Games
Celtic have quite a few decisions to make regarding their squad heading into the 2025/2026 season, and with that, the summer transfer window is going to be crucial to any push they are going to make in Europe. Some of their biggest decisions will come up front with the striker and winger spots, especially with Jota out and a lack of true depth at the positions, regardless.
Considering Celtic expect to be competing in many competitions and plan to go deep into the UEFA Champions League, having players that can rotate on and take some of the pressure off of the core would be a huge benefit and luxury that not many clubs have.
One of the players who has come into recent discussions surrounding Celtic is Peterborough United winger Kwame Poku, whose contract will run out this summer. The part that makes this so intriguing is that Birmingham City is expected to make an offer, but the SPFL sides may have precedent to land him with a varied offer. Here is why.
What Advantage Do Celtic and Rangers Have Over Birmingham City?
Birmingham City are expected to make a push for Poku, but the biggest holdup for them will be the additional compensation they have to include due to his age. Peterborough United are entitled to compensation due to his age.
However, that only applies to English clubs, and if Poku moved to Scotland, Celtic would only need to pay UEFA’s cross-border compensation fee. This would be substantially less than whatever Birmingham City would need to pay.
According to GIVEMESPORT, Birmingham City fear they will lose out to one of Celtic or Rangers in the race to sign Poku.
Poku would be an exceptional addition too which makes this very interesting, as in 31 appearances this season he has 12 goals and 11 assists in 2,364 minutes played, or approximately one goal contribution every 102 minutes.
He is still developing as well, and at 23 years old, he has the best of his football ahead of him. If Celtic can get in on a potential addition like this, it would be well worth their while in the long run.