Celtic Failed to Sign Striker Despite Him Receiving Permission to Move
The winter transfer window for Celtic was a mixed bag, as they brought back fan favorite, Jota. A pre-contract with Kieran Tierney has also been agreed. However, he will not arrive until the summer. In addition, they loaned Jeffrey Schlupp from Crystal Palace and got Johnny Kenny back at the end of his loan spell with the Shamrock Rovers.
The striker position is one that has been noted throughout the entire process, especially so with Kyogo Furuhashi leaving for Rennes. Adam Idah is now the club's primary starter at the position, with Kenny backing him up.
The position was also heavily targeted throughout the winter transfer window by the Hoops, with a multitude of deals ultimately not going through with potential options.
One of these options was believed to be Slovak striker David Strelec, who currently plays with Slovan Bratislava under manager Vladimir Weiss. Celtic faced them in the Champions League this season and won 5-1 at Parkhead.
Strelec was an intriguing option and one that would have likely been near the top of Celtic's list. Unfortunately, the deal did not hold up to the test of approval, and information has recently come out which suggests that signing him was certainly possible this winter if the Hoops had made a push.
According to the Daily Record, Slovan Bratislava manager Weiss said: "We gave him permission to transfer for a while, then it stopped and then it didn't happen. Now he will have to return with his head down to earth, knowing that he will definitely be here until the summer. I believe that his goals will help us win the title."
So, it is clear that Strelec was available this winter. When it came down to crunching the numbers however, it looks like Celtic were not ready to pay the figures Slovan Bratislava must have been looking for, and they were left without a new option up top heading into the second half of the season.