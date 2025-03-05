Celtic Fan Reactions to Rafa Benitez to Rangers Claim
Who will be the next Rangers manager? Barry Ferguson has been brought in as interim head coach until the end of this season and it is very likely that he will not longer remain in the post beyond this campaign. The Ibrox club will need to bring in a proven name if they want to compete with Celtic.
Steven Gerrard is viewed by many as the outright favourite to get the Rangers job in the summer. His record of winning one trophy in over three seasons is not particularly impressive though.
Now, another new name has cropped up in the Rangers rumour mill. And it is one that Gerrard will be very familiar with. After all, they won the Champions League together at Liverpool.
According to the Daily Record, the San Francisco 49ers backed consortium are considering Rafa Benitez as Rangers' next permanent manager.
The takeover is expected to go through before next season and when that does, it is very possible that the owners would want to make a statement managerial appointment straight out of the door in order to win over the Rangers fans immediately.
Benitez has enjoyed a lot of success as a manager that is for sure, winning silverware with a number of clubs throughout his career. But Celtic fans do not seem particularly worried about the speculation linking the Spaniard to Rangers.
One wrote on X: "Didn’t fancy him at Leeds but think he’s the right man to beat Motherwell next season."
Another wrote: "It will be Jose next! season ticket renewal time!"
It is also worth pointing out that it has been a long time since Benitez enjoyed any top level success in the game. He won a couple of La Liga titles with Valencia in the early 2000s. The Champions League win with Liverpool came in 2005.
A lot has changed since then and his recent spells, at clubs like Everton and Celta Vigo, have been terrible.