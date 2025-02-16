Celtic Fans Won't Be Happy With £20million Transfer Claim
A lot of players have been doing well for Celtic this season. But the standout amongst them has been Nicolas Kuhn.
Coming into the new campaign, Kuhn's place in the Celtic starting XI was not certain. Half-a-season on and he might very well be the club's most important player.
The German winger has been a consistent performer for Celtic throughout the course of the season. He has contributed with both goals and assists.
Naturally, Celtic fans won't want to see Kuhn leave the club anytime soon. But the reality of life at Parkhead is that the club's best players often end up leaving when they are performing at a high level. That could very well turn out to be the case with the German winger as well.
According to the Daily Mail (via Glasgow World), Newcastle United are keeping an eye on Kuhn ahead of a possible summer swoop. £20million is the transfer fee that will be needed to sign him.
MORE: £3million Brendan Rodgers Signing Unlikely To Remain With Celtic
Considering the levels Kuhn has been performing at this season, Celtic fans might be hoping for even a higher transfer fee if his exit became inevitable.
It is believed that the club received a £30million transfer package for Matt O'Riley's move to Brighton & Hove Albion last summer.
To be honest, not only has Kuhn filled O'Riley's shoes as Celtic's talisman, he has also performed at a higher level when it comes to the Champions League.
So, Celtic should be looking for at least a Scottish-record fee to consider parting ways with Kuhn in the summer.
Of course, a lot of that will depend on how many and which clubs are interested in signing Kuhn from Celtic. The best-case scenario would be him staying at the club for the foreseeable future. Let's see how things play out.