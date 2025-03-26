Celtic Fans Will Be Happy with Evening Announcement
As we get closer to the summer transfer window, Celtic are being linked with a lot of players like Kalidou Sidibe, Herba Guirassy, Mathias Kvistgaarden, Wataru Endo, Elvis Rexhbecaj and more. It remains to be seen how many of them they actually end up signing.
This evening, Celtic fans will be happy with the announcement of a signing, even though it has nothing to do with Brendan Rodgers' side.
On their official website, Dunfermline Athletic announced the signing of Kenyan international, Victor Wanyama, on a deal until the end of the season
Wanyama spent two seasons at Celtic and it has been more than a decade since he left the club to join Southampton. But the Kenyan is fondly remembered to this day.
Wanyama was an excellent player while he was at Celtic and he will always be remembered for the goal that he scored against FC Barcelona, as the Hoops won at Parkhead against a team that had players like Lionel Messi, Xavi, Andres Iniesta and more at the peak of their powers.
Wanyama will also be reuniting with his former Celtic boss, Neil Lennon, at Dunfermline Athletic, as they look to avoid relegation from the Scottish Championship.
Dunfermline Athletic currently sit at second-bottom in the Championship. So, while they are away from the automatic relegation spot, they are still in a position where they will have to take part in a play-off relegation game.
Of course, they still have seven games to improve their situation and go up the table. Their next game is going to be against a familiar face for Lennon and Wanyama as they will take on Ayr United, currently managed by Scott Brown. What a reunion that promises to be.
Broony's side are currently on the opposite end of the table, sitting at third and hoping to get promoted to the Premiership.