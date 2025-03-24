Celtic FC

Celtic Fans Left Worried by Denmark Manager's Kasper Schmeichel Comments

Sourav Mahanty

Celtic FC goalkeeper Kasper Schmeichel holds onto the ball after stopping an attack in the first half of a friendly match against Chelsea FC at Notre Dame Stadium on Saturday, July 27, 2024, in South Bend.
Celtic FC goalkeeper Kasper Schmeichel holds onto the ball after stopping an attack in the first half of a friendly match against Chelsea FC at Notre Dame Stadium on Saturday, July 27, 2024, in South Bend. / MICHAEL CLUBB/SOUTH BEND TRIBUNE / USA TODAY NETWORK

Kasper Schmeichel saved a spot kick from Cristiano Ronaldo and played on through a visibly painful injury. But the Celtic goalkeeper's heroics were not enough to inspire his team to victory as they lost 5-2 at the hands of Portugal.

Schmeichel appeared to pick up the injury during the first half of extra-time. But by that point in time, Denmark had used up all their substitutions.

That meant that if Schmeichel decided that he needed to come off, it would not only leave Denmark down to ten men, but an outfield player would also have to fill the role of goalkeeper.

It is believed that Rasmus Nissen Kristensen was ready to take the goalkeeper's jersey but ultimately, he did not need to do that.

Schmeichel bravely decided to play on despite his injury but had to be taken to the hospital after the game.

According to Bold, Denmark national team boss, Brian Riemer said after the match: "If it had been possible, I would have replaced Kasper Schmeichel because he was injured, but we had already made all our substitutions."

The manager further went on to add about the matter: "We talked about Kasper Schmeichel going out, but he didn't want to go out himself. As long as he could stand in goal, it was an advantage for us to have 11 players on the field. The alternative was that we only had nine outfield players if we had to put a man off the field and on goal."

Of course, Schmeichel will get a lot of credit for showing so much bravery while playing for his national team. But at the same time, Celtic fans are now left worried about the extent of his injury.

It certainly does not sound good on the surface of it. Not only did Schmeichel get injured but he ended up playing a decent amount of time with it as well.

That cannot be good and might have made the injury situation worse. One can only hope that he does not need to spend a significant amount of time out on the sidelines.

Celtic have Viljami Sinisalo as the cover for Schmeichel but the former Aston Villa goalkeeper has made just one appearance for the Hoops since arriving in the summer. On the other hand, Scott Bain is still at the club as well but has not played a single minute this season.

feed

Published |Modified
Sourav Mahanty
SOURAV MAHANTY

Sourav, a seasoned sports journalist, holds a Master’s degree in English from Amity University, graduating in 2022. He has been a prominent contributor to FanSided since 2017, primarily covering Celtic, where he has built a strong online presence over the years. His love for the game extends beyond Celtic, having also covered renowned soccer teams such as Manchester United, Real Madrid, Newcastle United, FC Barcelona, and Chelsea. In addition to his passion for soccer, Sourav is an avid basketball enthusiast. He has written extensively about NBA teams like the Toronto Raptors, Philadelphia 76ers, Miami Heat, and Chicago Bulls.

Home/News