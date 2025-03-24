Celtic Fans Left Worried by Denmark Manager's Kasper Schmeichel Comments
Kasper Schmeichel saved a spot kick from Cristiano Ronaldo and played on through a visibly painful injury. But the Celtic goalkeeper's heroics were not enough to inspire his team to victory as they lost 5-2 at the hands of Portugal.
Schmeichel appeared to pick up the injury during the first half of extra-time. But by that point in time, Denmark had used up all their substitutions.
That meant that if Schmeichel decided that he needed to come off, it would not only leave Denmark down to ten men, but an outfield player would also have to fill the role of goalkeeper.
It is believed that Rasmus Nissen Kristensen was ready to take the goalkeeper's jersey but ultimately, he did not need to do that.
Schmeichel bravely decided to play on despite his injury but had to be taken to the hospital after the game.
According to Bold, Denmark national team boss, Brian Riemer said after the match: "If it had been possible, I would have replaced Kasper Schmeichel because he was injured, but we had already made all our substitutions."
The manager further went on to add about the matter: "We talked about Kasper Schmeichel going out, but he didn't want to go out himself. As long as he could stand in goal, it was an advantage for us to have 11 players on the field. The alternative was that we only had nine outfield players if we had to put a man off the field and on goal."
Of course, Schmeichel will get a lot of credit for showing so much bravery while playing for his national team. But at the same time, Celtic fans are now left worried about the extent of his injury.
It certainly does not sound good on the surface of it. Not only did Schmeichel get injured but he ended up playing a decent amount of time with it as well.
That cannot be good and might have made the injury situation worse. One can only hope that he does not need to spend a significant amount of time out on the sidelines.
Celtic have Viljami Sinisalo as the cover for Schmeichel but the former Aston Villa goalkeeper has made just one appearance for the Hoops since arriving in the summer. On the other hand, Scott Bain is still at the club as well but has not played a single minute this season.