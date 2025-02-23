Celtic Fans React as Rangers Announce Philippe Clement's Sacking
Philippe Clement is no longer the manager of Rangers after the Ibrox club officially announced the news. The Belgian had failed to keep up with Celtic, as many before him, and after a terrible run of form, he has been shown the exit door.
This had been coming for a while to be honest. Clement had been handed a long-term extension just earlier this season and it was clearly the wrong decision on the part of Rangers. If he did not have that contract, maybe the Belgian would have been sacked earlier.
Celtic fans decided to crack some light-hearted jokes following the departure of Clement. One wrote: "Thanks for the memories big man."
Thanking Clement seemed to be the theme of the day for Celtic supporters. Another wrote: "Thanks for the memories in the last 16 months Philippe. You will be welcome back at Celtic Park anytime."
A third added: "Pain. Agent Clement. We will always appreciate you."
It will be interesting to see who Rangers end up appointing as their new manager as they seek to replace Clement.
Steven Gerrard has emerged as the early favourite for the vacant manager's office at Ibrox but one would think that more would be in the running.
Gerrard would be a popular appointment though. After all, he won the league when he was Rangers maanger the first time around. What many of the Ibrox supporters tend to forget is that it was his only trophy in more than three seasons in Scotland.
Of course, Brendan Rodgers had left Celtic in the middle of the 2018/19 season. So, we did not get to see much of the contest between the Northern irishman and Gerrard. Perhaps that would be an interesting contest. Or maybe not.