Celtic Fans React Positively to Club's 2025/26 Announcement
Celtic are on the verge of winning a domestic treble this season as they have already won the Scottish League Cup and secured the league well ahead of the final day. Now, Brendan Rodgers' focus will be on the Scottish Cup final set to take place on May 24th against Aberdeen at Hampden Park.
The Hoops will be looking to end the season on a high and then shift their focus onto the 2025-26 season.
With next season on the horizon, Celtic will be making some changes both in and around the club in order to adapt to the ever-changing nature of football.
Celtic recently revealed their home kit for the upcoming season and it is one that the fans have reacted positively. The Hoops have also extended their contract with global giants Adidas, which is believed to be longer than five years.
Celtic and Adidas have been in collaboration since the 2020-21 season which has seen the merchandise sales increasing every passing year and the overall reaction to them has been positive as well.
The club's annual report in June 2024 stated an income of £30.1 million from merchandise sales, which is a huge figure in itself.
Regarding the new home kit, one Celtic fan wrote: "That is actually gorgeous."
Another Celtic fan wrote: "Like it. Prefer this season's. Stripes on the sleeves look awkward."
The club management will also be expecting a jump in the sales of their official merchandise for the next season. Overall, Adidas have produced some brilliant Celtic kits since the partnership begun and this looks set to be another one of them.