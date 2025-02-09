Celtic Fans React as Queen's Park Knock Rangers Out of Scottish Cup
There are two things that Celtic fans enjoy most. The first is seeing the Hoops win. The second is seeing Rangers not win, preferably lose. Both things happened this weekend.
Celtic prepared for their upcoming Champions League game against Bayern Munich in style with a 5-0 win over Raith Rovers to book their place in the next round of the Scottish Cup.
Unfortunately for those at Ibrox, Rangers were not as successful dealing with lower league opposition. They lost 1-0 to Queen's Park in the Scottish Cup, meaning that Celtic's quest to win another treble is now well and truly on.
Queen's Park scored in the 69th minute of the game. Rangers were handed a lifeline deep into stoppage time but Hall of Fame captain, James Tavernier, missed from the spot to seal the result.
It would be an understatement to saw that the two fanbases reacted in different ways to the result. One Celtic fan wrote on X: "I'm only here for the comments."
Another Celtic supporter wrote: "Clement must stay."
Of course, most Rangers fans were in no mood for jokes. The account of Four Lads Had A Dream wrote: "Doesn’t matter when it happens, it should now be inevitable. Philippe Clement time as Rangers manager is over, no one should survive that especially with zero credit in the bank. Get him out."
This was an excellent weekend if you are a Celtic supporter. Now, it is time to shift the focus towards European competition though as Bayern Munich will come visiting Parkhead very soon.
The Hoops will be the underdogs, even in their own backyards but that is not necessarily a bad thing. They will be looking for an upset. Perhaps they can take some inspiration from Queen's Park, who had only one shot on target at Ibrox. That was enough to end Rangers' hopes of winning the Scottish Cup though.