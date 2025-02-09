Celtic FC

Celtic Fans React as Queen's Park Knock Rangers Out of Scottish Cup

Celtic fans reacted to Championship club, Queen's Park, knocking Rangers out of the Scottish Cup at Ibrox.

Sourav Mahanty

Dundee United v Rangers William Hill Premiership Philippe Clement of Rangers during the William Hill Premiership match at Tannadice, Dundee UK Newspapers OUT Copyright: xJamiexJohnstonx FIL-21336-0146
Dundee United v Rangers William Hill Premiership Philippe Clement of Rangers during the William Hill Premiership match at Tannadice, Dundee UK Newspapers OUT Copyright: xJamiexJohnstonx FIL-21336-0146 / IMAGO / Focus Images

There are two things that Celtic fans enjoy most. The first is seeing the Hoops win. The second is seeing Rangers not win, preferably lose. Both things happened this weekend.

Celtic prepared for their upcoming Champions League game against Bayern Munich in style with a 5-0 win over Raith Rovers to book their place in the next round of the Scottish Cup.

Unfortunately for those at Ibrox, Rangers were not as successful dealing with lower league opposition. They lost 1-0 to Queen's Park in the Scottish Cup, meaning that Celtic's quest to win another treble is now well and truly on.

Queen's Park scored in the 69th minute of the game. Rangers were handed a lifeline deep into stoppage time but Hall of Fame captain, James Tavernier, missed from the spot to seal the result.

It would be an understatement to saw that the two fanbases reacted in different ways to the result. One Celtic fan wrote on X: "I'm only here for the comments."

Another Celtic supporter wrote: "Clement must stay."

Of course, most Rangers fans were in no mood for jokes. The account of Four Lads Had A Dream wrote: "Doesn’t matter when it happens, it should now be inevitable. Philippe Clement time as Rangers manager is over, no one should survive that especially with zero credit in the bank. Get him out."

MORE: Bayern Munich Blow Confirmed For Match Against Celtic

This was an excellent weekend if you are a Celtic supporter. Now, it is time to shift the focus towards European competition though as Bayern Munich will come visiting Parkhead very soon.

The Hoops will be the underdogs, even in their own backyards but that is not necessarily a bad thing. They will be looking for an upset. Perhaps they can take some inspiration from Queen's Park, who had only one shot on target at Ibrox. That was enough to end Rangers' hopes of winning the Scottish Cup though.

Published |Modified
Sourav Mahanty
SOURAV MAHANTY

Sourav, a seasoned sports journalist, holds a Master’s degree in English from Amity University, graduating in 2022. He has been a prominent contributor to FanSided since 2017, primarily covering Celtic, where he has built a strong online presence over the years. His love for the game extends beyond Celtic, having also covered renowned soccer teams such as Manchester United, Real Madrid, Newcastle United, FC Barcelona, and Chelsea. In addition to his passion for soccer, Sourav is an avid basketball enthusiast. He has written extensively about NBA teams like the Toronto Raptors, Philadelphia 76ers, Miami Heat, and Chicago Bulls.

Home/News