Celtic Fans Told Why Brendan Rodgers Has Been Dropping Jota
Jota made a blockbuster return to Celtic in the winter, a move that had been suggested by many but not expected by most. The Portuguese winger joined on a permanent basis from Rennes while Kyogo headed in the opposite direction.
Firstly, that is a wonderful piece of business when you consider that Jota left Celtic in a £25 million move just 18 months ago and returned for a transfer fee believed to be in the region of £8 million.
Jota has been contributing since returning as well. He has both scored and assisted, and his overall play has been impressive as well, as the winger's trickery gives Celtic a different kind of option on the left flank.
Jota's presence has also allowed Brendan Rodgers to play Daizen Maeda more centrally, a role he seems to be thriving in.
Yet, Jota is not a nailed-on starter yet. He has been in and out of the starting XI, as there have been days when Rodgers has gone with Adam Idah up front and Maeda on the wing.
A lot of Celtic fans were not happy to see Jota on the bench against St Mirren. but they have been told why it is good management from Rodgers.
According to 67 Hail Hail, Tam McManus said on PLZ Soccer: "I think it’s good management.
“When you are a player, you have come in and you have missed a pre-season. You haven’t been playing much. You get put in too early. The fans can judge you instantly. I think, particularly, at a big club like Celtic.
“If he had thrown Jota in straight away, then Celtic fans would have thought, ‘he’s not the same player’. You give him time to get his legs back in training and get his sharpness up.
“He has plenty of options. He can rotate the team. I think, domestically, Celtic have got plenty in hand to go and win games. I think he has managed the players well. When Jota is 100%, he will probably put him back in."
There is definitely a need to slowly bring back Jota into the fold. It is worth remembering that he has played very little football over the last 18 months, thanks to failed spells at Al-Ittihad and Rennes.
Naturally, Jota will be eager to play as much as possible but it is up to Rodgers to make the decisions to get the best out of him. The manager seems to be doing that. The Portuguewse winger has gotten his fair share of starts and is coming off the bench when he is not in the starting XI.
On the other hand, one cannot overlook the importance of keeping Adam Idah happy as well. He has actually scored at a decent rate since the departure of Kyogo and should not be completely dropped out of the starting picture despite Maeda's excellent form in front of goal.