Celtic Fans Told Massive Fee Rangers are Paying to Sack Philippe Clement
It is safe to say that there is a gulf in finances between Celtic snd Rangers. That is one of the key reasons why the Hoops have been the best team in Scotland for so long. There is no denying that.
Rangers are not helped by the fact that they have to sack managers pretty much every season. Of course, that comes with severance packages.
Philippe Clement recently became the latest Rangers manager to be shown the exit door. And the club will be paying a massive fee in order to make that happen.
Rangers had handed Clement an extension just earlier this season. They seemed convinced that the Belgian was the long-term solution. Clearly, it was a mistake.
Clement's severance terms were upped substantially when he signed his new contract with Rangers in the summer.
According to the Daily Record, Clement is entitled to a significantly higher pay off from Rangers than has previously been suggested. Reports last week claimed that the Belgian manager's settlement figure was £1.2 million but the figure is a lot higher.
That makes a ton of sense as well considering the amount of time left on his contract when he was sacked and the kind of salary he must have been on at Ibrox.
Also, Rangers did not have a long-term solution lined up. Instead, they have brought in Barry Ferguson as interim manager until the end of the season.
It is safe to say that Celtic will not be scared by that move. Until now, Ferguson had only managed in the Scottish lower divisions with Clyde, Kelty Hearts and Alloa Athletic. He was also the caretaker at Blackpool in 2014.
Ferguson's first game in charge of Rangers will be an away fixture against Kilmarnock. Going into the match, Celtic are 16 points ahead of them.