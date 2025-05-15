Celtic Fans Told Rangers Have Made Contact With Manager
Celtic are on the verge of winning a domestic treble as they have already won the League Cup and the Premiership and are currently preparing for the upcoming Scottish Cup final against Aberdeen later this month.
On the other hand, their arch rivals Rangers have failed to find stability for the past few seasons as they have constantly changed managers without improved results to show for it.
With an impending change in ownership, the Scottish giants are eager to quickly fix things up and replacing Barry Ferguson with a more experienced manager looks to be their top priority at the moment as the club struggles to cope with the Hoops domestically.
According to Fabrizio Romano, Rangers have made contact with Real Madrid's assistant manager Davide Ancelotti along with other managers as a replacement for Ferguson.
The Italian has worked as an assistant manager under his father Carlo Ancelotti for Bayern Munich, Everton, Napoli and now Real Madrid.
The father-son duo is set to leave Madrid at the end of this season and Carlo is all set to coach the Brazilian national side and lead them in the 2026 World Cup.
If the deal goes through, this would be Davide's first job as a head coach of any club and to start at a club like Rangers is a tough task in itself. Although he has garnered plenty of experience while working under his father and assisting in big games for some time now, this would feel like a completely new challenge for the 35-year-old.
Only time will tell if the young manager would be able to give a challenge to his veteran counterpart Brendan Rodgers and spice up the Scottish league in the 2025-26 season.