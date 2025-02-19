Celtic FC

Celtic Fans Will Love Bayern Munich Superstar's Classy Comments

Celtic fans will love the Bayern Munich superstar's classy comments after the second leg at the Allianz Arena.

Club Crest - Glasgow Celtic FC MANCHESTER, ENGLAND - MAY 15: The official club badge of Glasgow Celtic FC on a home shirt on May 15, 2024 in Manchester, England. (Photo by Visionhaus) Manchester Prestwich England United Kingdom Copyright: xVisionhausx 776004101
Club Crest - Glasgow Celtic FC MANCHESTER, ENGLAND - MAY 15: The official club badge of Glasgow Celtic FC on a home shirt on May 15, 2024 in Manchester, England. (Photo by Visionhaus)

Celtic might not have been able to make it through to the next round of the Champions League but they deserve to be very proud of the performance that they put in away at the Allianz Arena.

Celtic led Bayern Munich for more than 90 minutes and it look an extra-time effort from Alphonso Davies to knock them out of the Champions League as the tie ended 3-2 on aggregate in favour of the Bundesliga giants.

A lot of people had written Celtic off before a ball had been kicked at the Allianz Arena this week. It is safe to say that they were handed a wake-up call.

Celtic might not have been able to get past Bayern Munich, but they showed that they are capable of doing that. Hopefully, this only bolsters their confidence and we see them playing at this level in Europe a lot more often in the future instead of this turning out to be some kind of one-off to look back upon for years to come.

Bayern Munich players seem to recognise that they were up against a top team as well. According to the club's official website, Leon Goretzka said after the match: "I don’t know if it was that surprising when you look at the first leg. We played against a really top team."

Celtic fans will be happy with what they showcased in Europe this season. They only lost thrice in ten games and those results came against top sides like Bayern Munich, Aston Villa and Borussia Dortmund. That is nothing to be ashamed about.

Celtic will have to get past qualifiers to make it to the Champions League next season and hopefully, they manage it. The competition is better with them and the club's amazing supporters in it, that is for sure.

