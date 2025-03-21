Celtic Fans Will Love What Arne Slot Has Told Liverpool
As we head towards the summer transfer window, the rumours are starting to pick up pace. Celtic have been linked with quite a few players already while there have been those who have also been linked with a move away from Parkhead.
It will be interesting to see how Celtic go about trying to improve their squad in the summer, while also trying to keep the likes of Nicolas Kuhn, Daizen Maeda, Cameron Carter-Vickers and more at the club.
Some eyes will also be on their former players, who could be on the move, and in the process, land Celtic a significant windfall.
In this respect, no name is more significant right now than that of Jeremie Frimpong. The Dutch right-back has emerged as one of the best players in the Bundesliga since joining Bayer Leverkusen in early 2021 from Celtic.
Celtic are still believed to hold a significant sell-on clause while Frimpong's release clause is believed to be in the region of €40 million, not a huge figure, when you consider how effective he has been for Bayer Leverkusen.
According to BILD (via Daily Record), Arne Slot has made a "personal request" for Liverpool to sign Frimpong in the summer.
Frimpong is an elite talent for sure. And it would make sense for Liverpool to go out and try to sign him in the summer.
That is because Trent Alexander-Arnold looks set to leave the club in the summer, with his current deal running out and there might be no better replacement around than Frimpong.