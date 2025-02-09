Celtic Fans Will Love What Philippe Clement Said After Rangers Loss
Not only did Rangers lose to Queen's Park in the Scottish Cup but they also lost in their own backyard, Ibrox. That result will only boost Celtic's chances of winning a treble this season while Philippe Clement's side look to be headed for a trophyless campaign.
Unsurprisingly, the Rangers supporters are not happy with how things are going at Ibrox at the moment. Except for the 3-0 Glasgow Derby win earlier this year, they have had very little to cheer about in a while.
Rangers did win the League Cup last season. Since then, it has been one failure after another for Clement though.
Yet, it looks like he is set to continue on as Rangers manager, having been handed a long-term contract extension earlier this season.
When asked about whether he would consider his own position as fans were asking for his resignation Clement said: "No. Totally not."
Of course, Celtic fans would want to see Clement remain as Rangers manager for as long as possible. His time at Ibrox has not been a success, no matter which way you look at it.
And it feels like his sacking is inevitable, although the club have not taken that step yet. One has to wonder whether they will make a change at the end of the season.
Rangers do have an interesting option available now as Steven Gerrard recently parted ways with Al-Ettifaq. Could the Ibrox club look for a reunion?
It is very possible and would be a move that would make their supporters happy, although, it might not be the best footballing decision.
Gerrard's run as a manager since leaving Ibrox has been terrible. He failed at both Aston Villa and Al-Ettifaq. He was not particularly successful with Rangers either.
Celtic fans might like the idea of Gerrard returning as well. He might have won just one trophy in his first spell at Ibrox but it stopped ten-in-a-row. A lot of people don't want to see that success be the last chapter of his story in Scottish football.