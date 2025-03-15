Celtic Fans Will be Worried by Cameron Carter-Vickers News
Celtic do not need any distractions heading into the Glasgow Derby this weekend. They lost the previous one by a one-sided 3-0 scoreline away at Ibrox and will be looking to avenge that result.
One player almost certain to start this weekend is Cameron Carter-Vickers. The American has been a stalwart at the back for the Hoops for the past four seasons.
He initially arrived on loan from Tottenham Hotspur in 2021 and was signed on a permanent basis the following summer, thanks to his impressive 21/22 campaign.
Now, four seasons and several trophies later, could he be looking for a change in scenery? According to Football Insider, Celtic are concerned that they will lose Carter-Vickers during the summer transfer window.
Carter-Vickers leaving is the last thing that Celtic need right now. He is the club's leader at the back and whenever he does not play, his absence is clearly felt. The 7-1 defeat away at Signal Iduna Park against Borussia Dortmund earlier this season is a fantastic example of that.
Of course, Celtic fans will know that every player is available for transfer if the right offer arrives on the table.
Just this winter, we saw Kyogo leave. In the summer, Matt O'Riley joined Brighton & Hove Albion. So, it would not come as a major surprise if there is a significant exit next summer as well.
For now, the focus has to be on the task at hand. That is the upcoming Glasgow Derby against Rangers. Once the season is done, we can focus on potential summer transfer window incomings and outgoings.
Most Celtic fans will be hoping that Carter-Vickers remains at Parkhead for the foreseeable future. He is the type of player who has the potential to be the captain one day and establish himself as a club legend if he chooses to stay put in Glasgow.