Celtic Fears Grow as Possible Kasper Schmeichel Injury Timeline Emerges
Kasper Schmeichel suffered an injury while representing Denmark against Portugal. On top of that, the Celtic goalkeeper played on despite being injured, as his team had already used up all their substitutions.
If Schmeichel had left at that point, not only would that mean that Denmark would be down to ten men but also, one of their outfield player would have to take the gloves.
Schmeichel deserves all the praise in the world for showing such bravery for his national team. That being said, it is very possible that he might have made the injury worse by playing with it.
After the game, Schmeichel had to be taken to the hospital. And now, there seems to be a further update on his situation and how long he might remain sidelined for as a result of the injury.
According to Nyheder 24 (via The Celtic Way), the issue 'is not a minor injury'. There is a question mark hanging over the availability of Schmeichel's fitness for the next international break in September.
Of course, nothing official has come out regarding the injury so far. So, Celtic fans will be hoping that the speculation turns out to be wide of the mark and Schmeichel is back before the end of the season.
Celtic still have two trophies to compete for. They have to get over the finish line in the league title race. That will likely happen but it is not mathematically over yet.
Also, they will be vying for another treble and have booked their place in the Scottish Cup semi-finals already.