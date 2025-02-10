Celtic FC

Celtic Finally Make Official Kieran Tierney Announcement

Celtic have finally made an official announcement regarding their deal with Kieran Tierney of Arsenal.

Sourav Mahanty

Sporting Clube de Portugal v Arsenal FC - UEFA Champions League 2024 25 League Phase MD5 Kieran Tierney of Arsenal FC warms up before the UEFA Champions League match between Sporting CP and Arsenal FC at Jose Alvalade Stadium in Lisbon, Portugal, on November 26, 2024. Lisbon, Portugal Lisbon Portugal PUBLICATIONxNOTxINxFRA Copyright: xJosexManuelxAlvarezxReyx originalFilename:alvarezrey-notitle241126_npFy4.jpg / IMAGO / NurPhoto

There is no need for further speculation around the situation of Kieran Tierney. It is now official. He will be returning to Celtic next summer.

For a while, it has been believed that Celtic have reached a pre-contract agreement with Tierney, whose current contract with Arsenal expires next summer after the club passed on the chance to extend it by another 12 months.

The chance to sign a player of Tierney's quality as a free agent does not come around often and Celtic have not let the opportunity slip.

On the club's official website, Peter Lawwell said in the interim report that they have entered into a pre-contract agreement that will see Tierney return to Celtic in July 2025.

That is fantastic news for those who had been hoping for Tierney's return. He had left the club in the summer of 2021 in a then Scottish record move to join Arsenal.

His time at Arsenal has been filled with ups and downs. When fit and playing, Tierney has been one of their best players.

But unfortunately, he has had far too many injury problems, which ultimately led to the club signing alternative options at left-back. As a result, Tierney ended up losing his spot in the team and became surplus to requirements at Arsenal.

He spent the previous season out on loan and will leave next summer when his contract at Arsenal runs out.

Of course, it all opened the door for Celtic to make a move happen and they will do exactly that next summer.

Tierney might have his fitness issues but he will immediately be one of the best players at Celtic, if not the very best, when he arrives.

Yes, there is an element of risk involved in this deal and hopefully, Celtic will have a proper backup left-back as well.

