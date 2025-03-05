Celtic Flop Who Left Last Summer Named Best Player in English League
Celtic have signed a lot of talented players over the years. Some fail to make it at Parkhead, despite their unquestionable quality.
After all, chances are very hard to come by at a club like Celtic, where the manager is under pressure to win almost every match. As a result, there is not much room to experiment.
Tomoki Iwata is someone who was signed while Ange Postecoglou was manager of the club. But the Australian would leave soon afterwards and the Japanese player did not get enough chances under the management of Brendan Rodgers.
That led to his exit in the last summer transfer window, as Iwata ended up joining Birmingham City in the English League One.
Birmingham City are a big club but have found it difficult in recent years, dropping down to the third division of the English game. They are currently top of League One and look set to be promoted back to the Championship. Iwata is one of the key reasons behind that.
According to Football League World, David Prutton said: "League One’s best player at the moment (is) Tomoki Iwata.
“I think what he has managed to bring to a midfield, and a team that has obviously been built to blast their way out of League One straight back into the Championship, is a real discipline at the heart of where, I’d like to think as a former journeyman midfielder, all the important work goes on.
“(He is) that type of teammate, the stereotypical ‘covers every blade of grass,’ and is doing a lot of work which helps the team tick along and makes them formidable in the middle of the pitch.
“The athleticism that he shows, the ability to deliver under pressure and expectation, which is absolutely what each of every Birmingham City player is having to do at St. Andrew's, and of course on the road.
“They will be big draws wherever they go in the division, which means that his impetus in the side, his discipline and marshaling in the middle of the pitch does make him a standout.
“Iwata is part of a Birmingham side that is doing wonderful work under heavy expectation. Just because a team spends money and has those expectations, doesn’t mean they always perform.
“They have quite clearly shown they can handle that, and Iwata has been a wonderful example of it at this moment in time."
Of course, succeeding at League One does not mean that he would have done brilliantly at Celtic. But Iwata did have some good performances for the Hoops as well.
The issue is, Iwata is at his best as a defensive midfielder. That is not a role that Celtic need every week, considering they spend the majority of their domestic games on the front foot and trying to break down opposition defences.
As a result, it is no surprise that many defensive midfielders have been brought in by Celtic and failed to establish themselves.