Celtic Flop Nominated for Player of the Season in England
Every transfer window, many players end up leaving Celtic. In most cases, the club make the right choice. But there are some instances when they might end up regretting their decision to let him go.
Tomoki Iwata joined Celtic on loan in December 2022, following in the footsteps of Kyogo, Daizen Maeda, and Reo Hatate. However, Iwata had accomplished something none of those three had. He had won the J-League MVP before his move to Glasgow.
Iwata made 18 appearances for Celtic in the 2022-23 season, as the squad completed a record treble. In the 2023-24 season, he made 24 appearances for the club under Brendan Rodgers, helping the club win a double.
The 28-year-old made 42 appearances for the Parkhead outfit overall in a season-and-a-half, contributing one goal and three assists.
Iwata didn't get much playing time because he was essentially Callum McGregor's backup in the No. 6 position.
With Matt O'Riley, Reo Hatate, and McGregor as midfield constants, Iwata struggled to establish himself as a regular starter even though he was solid when given a chance.
Iwata took a bold decision last summer when he joined Birmingham City in England's third tier for a transfer fee of around £850,000. It was clear that he wanted to gather experience in a new setting where he would be given regular starts.
Iwata has thrived since joining Birmingham, scoring 7 goals in 40 games so far. And on Saturday, despite not playing, his team won the League One title.
There is further good news for Iwata as well as he has been nominated for EFL League One Player of the Season award.
Iwata has proven himself in League One and earned his spot as a genuine contender for Player of the Season in the English third tier. On the other hand, it is believed that Celtic are looking to sign a defensive midfielder in the summer.
Although it's good to see him succeeding, it raises the question of why Celtic didn't offer him more opportunities. He could have been the defensive midfielder they are still in search of.