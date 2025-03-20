Celtic Forward Daizen Maeda Makes Cryptic Claim
With a few more games remaining this season, the league title does not seem far away for Celtic. It is no wonder that the team has improved a lot in Brendan Rodgers’ second season since returning. A number of players have made a leap in quality compared to the previous campaign.
Though there is room for improvement, the fans have witnessed quite a brilliant campaign, be it in the Premiership or the UEFA Champions League.
Daizen Maeda is one such performer for Celtic this season who has shown significant improvement, especially in terms of his output, as he has scored 28 goals already in the 24/25 campaign.
He has been a consistent performer in a Celtic jersey since he was signed in early 2022 from Yokohama FM.
The Japanese international will surely be eager to score goals in the future as well and also maintain this form for his national team to secure a spot in the 2026 World Cup.
However, he refused to reveal the real reason for his outstanding performances this season with the Hoops. According to The Celtic Star, Maeda told Gekisaka: "There is one reason, but I can’t tell you what it is yet. I’ll probably be able to tell you in a month or two."
Maeda has become one of the crucial players for Celtic in recent times after Kyogo Furuhashi’s departure. He has more than proven his importance to the team as a goalscorer, but what the management thinks of his future remains to be seen. He has been linked with quite a few clubs in recent times and it is not hard to understand why considering his form.