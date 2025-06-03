Celtic and Fulham Submit Offers for English Left-back
Celtic have plenty of options on their mind when it comes to adding during the 2025 summer transfer window, and they come from various different clubs across various nations. They have been able to check in on many different players already, testing the waters and seeing who they may be able to land to improve their squad for the coming season.
One of the more important positions to add will be left-back, as despite Kieran Tierney returning, having another option to work alongside him is going to be crucial.
With Jeffrey Schlupp and Greg Taylor likely not sticking around, adding an option to learn from Tierney and take some of the rotational minutes would be a valuable pickup.
While it may not be on the level of needs that say striker or winger is, it is certainly something to keep an eye on during this window. It is clear that the club is looking for help there, and it seems they may be keen on a Peterborough United youngster who has shown flashes of promise, especially last season.
Who is It That Celtic Are Pursuing From Peterborough United?
A recent report from Football League World claims that Peterborough United have fielded a second offer for defender Harley Mills, this time from Celtic. Fulham had already made a £1m approach.
This is an intriguing pursuit for the Scottish side. It seems as though he could be a highly sought-after player this summer, and Celtic could be going up against some other clubs to secure his services.
Mills is a promising young talent when it comes down to it, and he has shown some great abilities during his time with Peterborough United. In the 24/25 season, he made 25 appearances, registering two goals and two assists in 1,822 minutes.
This pursuit is not a make-or-break endeavour for the Scottish side, as the move would not immediately improve their short-term ceiling or floor. This would be more of a long-term investment in a player with immense talent who could develop in the right conditions.