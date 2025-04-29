Celtic Game Announcement Expected to be Made Very Soon
The 2024–25 season is coming to an end, with just a few matches left to be played for Celtic. It has been a hugely successful campaign for the Hoops, as they have secured the Scottish Premiership title for the fourth consecutive time and reclaimed the League Cup. They are also just one win away from lifting the Scottish Cup to complete the domestic treble.
However, this hasn’t stopped them from planning for next season as they aim to remain competitive and build on this year's stellar performance. Various transfer rumours have already been doing the rounds for quite some time.
Now it seems that Celtic have turned their attention to pre-season friendlies as well, and they look set to face one of the Premier League's best this summer.
It's well known that a good pre-season is crucial for new arriving players to adapt to the coach’s tactics and build chemistry with their teammates.
Keeping that in mind the Hoops are also trying to set up a good pre-season schedule, that will help the team get ready for the 25/26 campaign.
According to the iPaper, Newcastle United have lined up a glamorous pre-season trip to Celtic this July. They are set to confirm the date imminently.
Like Celtic, Newcastle United have also had a strong season as they ended their 56-year trophy drought by lifting the EFL Cup after defeating this year’s Premier League champions, Liverpool.
The Magpies are currently sitting third in the Premier League table and are expected to qualify for the Champions League next season.
Both Celtic and Newcastle United will be aiming to reach the latter stages of the Champions League next season, building on the hard work and progress they've made this year.
However, let's not get too far ahead of ourselves as Celtic still have a domestic treble to win. And in the summer, they will need to get past the Champions League qualifiers to make the main round.