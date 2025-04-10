Celtic Goalkeeper Makes Elite List Despite Injury Absence
Celtic have had a great 2024-2025 campaign, and it seems a 55th title may be on the way, potentially even as soon as this weekend if things go right for them. This success has heavily been predicated on the attacking production of Daizen Maeda and Nicolas Kuhn, who have both put up significant numbers even though the German winger has been criticised for his form off late.
On the other end of the pitch, one player who has been making substantial contributions is veteran goalkeeper Kasper Schmeichel, who has been a steady performer both domestically and in Europe since his arrival in the summer.
Even this far into his career, he is impressing immensely, and his success has been able to help Celtic compete with the likes of Bayern Munich in the Champions League.
This success has warranted international acclaim, and football data analytic company CIES Football Observatory has recently pushed that even further. In their recent analysis of goalkeepers around the world, where they ranked the absolute best of the best at the position from any club, Kasper Schmeichel was ranked No. 19.
He is the third oldest goalkeeper among the top 20 as well, alongside Remko Pasveer and Fernando Muslera. The list ranks PSG keeper Gianluigi Donnarumma as the best of the bunch, with many other quality players gracing the list.
Their list is calculated utilizing an index score which goes as high as 100, with Schmeichel receiving a 80.6 compared to Donnarumma's whopping 95.5.
He is also one of only two players from the SPFL ranked on this list of the top 100, alongside Dimitar Mitov who comes in at No. 80 with a 67.5 grade for Aberdeen. Schmeichel is the No. 8 ranked player outside the big-five European leagues, behind Stanislav Agkatsev, Joao Ricardo, Evgeniy Latyshonok, Pasveer, John McCarthy, Davy Roef, and Weverton Pereira.
Schmeichel has been an absolutely outstanding keeper for Celtic in his time here, and with the club having exceptional luck with veterans between him and Joe Hart previously, they may have found a formula for success when it comes to the position.
There are very few in the world who have been performing better than the Dane in recent months, and his strong performances were what kept Celtic in their matches against Bayern Munich at the highest level.
While the defense has been inconsistent at times for the Scottish side, the veteran keeper has made sure many runs are turned away rapidly.