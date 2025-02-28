Celtic FC

Celtic Handed Chance to Sign Man Utd Player After Fabrizio Romano Update

Celtic have been handed a chance to sign the Manchester United player as Fabrizio Romano dropped an update on his future.

Jul 29, 2014; Landover, MD, USA; Fans hang a flag prior to the match between Inter Milan and Manchester United at FedEx Field. Mandatory Credit: Evan Habeeb-Imagn Images
One of the high-profile names that has recently been linked with a move to Celtic is Christian Eriksen. The Danish veteran midfielder's contract with Manchester United is set to expire this summer, and an extension is not anticipated.

The experienced midfielder was rumoured to be a target for Celtic in the winter and could be a valuable addition to their squad.

He has only participated in 14 games in the English Premier League this season, and since Ruben Amorim took over as manager of Manchester United, he has faced even more difficulty finding playing time.

His long-term future has been clarified, however, and it lies away from Old Trafford. According to Fabrizio Romano, Eriksen will soon start exploring options and is set to leave Manchester United at the end of the season as his contract won’t be extended.

Where Eriksen will take his adventures next is still up in the air. However when given the opportunity this season, Eriksen has really performed well and has eight goal contributions to his name despite limited game time.

Celtic's rumored signing of a top-tier midfield player in the summer might be a brilliant strategic move. Whether they will make a move for Eriksen or not remains to be seen.

Adding such a talented player will change teams' dynamic for sure and could add new tactical components to club's gameplay and help them at the top level.

Bringing in a player with substantial European football experience might be extremely beneficial to Celtic's Champions League aspirations in the coming years.

Eriksen's familiarity with high-pressure games will help the club navigate the complexities of competing against top-tier teams in the Champions League.

Celtic have not been afraid to sign veterans when the right opportunity presents itself. Joe Hart, Aaron Mooy, Kasper Schmeichel and now, Jeffrey Schlupp, have all done well.

