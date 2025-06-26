Celtic Handed Fresh Blow in Lennon Miller Transfer Chase

The summer transfer window is becoming more crucial with each passing day. Celtic's current squad still has many opportunities to improve, so the club is playing every card possible to strengthen their future aspirations and dominate next season.

So far, not much has progressed apart from bringing back Kieran Tierney and signing Ross Doohan. It remains to be seen what major moves the fans will witness during this transfer window.

The Hoops have been facing a lack of attacking prowess for quite some time, a problem that was aggravated after Kyogo Furuhashi’s departure last winter. Therefore, fulfilling this gap is of utmost importance and should be prioritised this summer.

Of course, there are other areas which need to be improved as well. One of them is their midfield department.

Keeping this situation in mind, last season the Celts showed interest in Motherwell FC midfielder Lennon Miller, who is seen as a perfect fit in Brendan Rodgers' system.

However, nothing materialised last winter, as Motherwell were still weighing their options for a potential move involving Miller.

Miller could be heading for the exit door this summer. But it has been revealed that he prefers a move abroad. According to The Scottish Sun, his father said: “His preferred choice would be abroad. He’s not just going to go to a club for the sake of it.

"It needs to have the right environment and the right manager at the right club.

“Lennon’s not bothered with the money side of things — he wants to go and progress his career and then kick on again."

Celtic could offer a great field of opportunities for him to excel in his career, which could suit Miller’s bigger aspirations, as with his current situation it seems very difficult to reach that level. But it looks like he wants to move out of Scotland.

Apart from the Bhoys, the Scottish youngster has also been a target for several European clubs such as Udinese, Sunderland, Union St. Gilloise, and Rangers.