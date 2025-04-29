Celtic Handed More Good News as Summer Windfall Close
As the summer transfer window nears, Celtic will be looking for a mini-rebuild as they prepare for an intense 2025-26 season ahead. The Celts have already started their search for fresh faces as they look to continue dominating Scottish football and make progress in the UEFA Champions League.
The club will also be keeping an eye on their current squad as some of the players will be looking to leave after the end of the season.
It is definitely not an easy task to succeed at such a big club like Celtic, where you're expected to be at your best throughout the season.
Former Celtic left-back Alexandro Bernabei also had to leave the club on a loan deal to Brazilian Serie A club Internacional, and his impressive performances there made them sign him on a permanent deal in a reported £4 million transfer deal. And now, it could land the Hoops another windfall just months later.
According to The Herald, Celtic could be set for an unexpected windfall with Sevilla weighing up a big-money move for Bernabei. The Spanish club want to rebuild and have the left-back as a transfer target.
Sevilla scouts were present during two Internacional games where the Argentine performed pretty well and the La Liga side are believed to be preparing a deal for him for when the transfer window opens.
It is also reported that Celtic are believed to have a sell-on clause with Internacional for Bernabei, which means that the Hoops will profit from the player's big-money move to Sevilla, if that does indeed transpire.