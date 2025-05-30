Celtic FC

Celtic Handed Jeffrey Schlupp Problem After Exit Announcement

Celtic have been handed a Jeffrey Schlupp problem after Crystal Palace announced he will leave the Premier League club this summer.

Scottish Premiership at Ibrox Stadium, Glasgow, Scotland on 04 May 2025: Pictured: Jeffrey Schlupp (Celtic) applauds the Celtic fans after the game. / Mandatory Credit: Alex Todd
Scottish Premiership at Ibrox Stadium, Glasgow, Scotland on 04 May 2025: Pictured: Jeffrey Schlupp (Celtic) applauds the Celtic fans after the game. / Mandatory Credit: Alex Todd

Another Celtic season is behind us, and with that, they have had the opportunity to get a look at their players and see who they may want to retain or move on from in the near future. Some players each window pan out while others just simply do not, and it is hard to assess them in a short span of time in many cases.

One of their winter additions was the versatile Jeffrey Schlupp, who came in as a temporary relief option with Kieran Tierney set to return in the summer of 2025.

Now that Tierney's return is on the horizon, Schlupp is a tough call to make heading into the new season, especially with uncertainty around Greg Taylor's future.

While he may make a valuable rotational option, odds are Celtic would be outbid for his services elsewhere, either monetarily or with playing time.

Queen's Park Rangers, Coventry City, Millwall and Leicester City have all been linked with Schlupp over the past few days.

While Schlupp had a few solid moments with the Hoops in his few months here, it would be hard to find a long-term spot for him with the squad, and ultimately, his talents may be better suited elsewhere where he could be utilised more.

What is Crystal Palace's Plan Regarding Schlupp This Summer?

New news regarding Schlupp has recently been provided, as Crystal Palace have put out a fresh post announcing his departure:

"After eight-and-a-half-years, Jeffrey Schlupp will be leaving the club this summer. Thank you for everything, Schluppy"

With his contract set to expire at the end of the month, he will be free to go wherever he wishes in the rapidly approaching summer transfer window. It is hard to imagine Celtic would find a plan for him to be retained unless it were to be on reduced wages, but his options with other clubs elsewhere may prove to be of better value, understandably so.

JEREMY TROTTIER

Jeremy Trottier started his writing journey with WBLZ Media, and has worked through multiple publications with 247Sports, USA Today, Fansided, SBNation and others. He is an avid fan of motorsports and most sports in general, and has completed a degree in sports management to further understand the sports industry. During his time with sports media, he has been credentialed for coverage of Boston College sports, and can often be found attending their football and basketball games as well as expected coverage of their men’s soccer team in the near future. Sports are a large part of his life and career, as he looks to pursue a full time role within the industry someday.

