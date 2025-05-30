Celtic Handed Jeffrey Schlupp Problem After Exit Announcement
Another Celtic season is behind us, and with that, they have had the opportunity to get a look at their players and see who they may want to retain or move on from in the near future. Some players each window pan out while others just simply do not, and it is hard to assess them in a short span of time in many cases.
One of their winter additions was the versatile Jeffrey Schlupp, who came in as a temporary relief option with Kieran Tierney set to return in the summer of 2025.
Now that Tierney's return is on the horizon, Schlupp is a tough call to make heading into the new season, especially with uncertainty around Greg Taylor's future.
While he may make a valuable rotational option, odds are Celtic would be outbid for his services elsewhere, either monetarily or with playing time.
Queen's Park Rangers, Coventry City, Millwall and Leicester City have all been linked with Schlupp over the past few days.
While Schlupp had a few solid moments with the Hoops in his few months here, it would be hard to find a long-term spot for him with the squad, and ultimately, his talents may be better suited elsewhere where he could be utilised more.
What is Crystal Palace's Plan Regarding Schlupp This Summer?
New news regarding Schlupp has recently been provided, as Crystal Palace have put out a fresh post announcing his departure:
"After eight-and-a-half-years, Jeffrey Schlupp will be leaving the club this summer. Thank you for everything, Schluppy"
With his contract set to expire at the end of the month, he will be free to go wherever he wishes in the rapidly approaching summer transfer window. It is hard to imagine Celtic would find a plan for him to be retained unless it were to be on reduced wages, but his options with other clubs elsewhere may prove to be of better value, understandably so.