Celtic Handed Major Blow in Kelechi Iheanacho Transfer Race
Celtic's winter transfer window has been far more chaotic than anyone would have anticipated coming into 2025. With Kyogo Furuhashi joining Ligue 1 side, Rennes, there’s a major gap left in the attack and the Hoops are scrambling to make a big move before the deadline.
Earlier there were reports that the Celtic are interested in signing Sevilla striker Kelechi Iheanacho and had held talks with the La Liga side over a loan deal with an option-to-buy included for the former Manchester City and Leicester City star.
The Nigerian forward, who previously played under the management of Brendan Rodgers, at Leicester City, has struggled to make an impact while wearing the Sevilla shirt and is goalless in La Liga.
Iheanacho found most of his success while working with Rodgers at the King Power Stadium, scoring 43 goals over their time together.
But in a major, and somewhat unexpected, blow to Celtic, it seems that their pursuit for Iheanacho might have fallen short already.
According to Anthony Joseph, Celtic held talks with the Sevilla over a possible loan with option-to-buy deal for Iheanacho, but there was no agreement and discussions have not developed further.
Middlesbrough appear to be leading the race to sign Iheanacho now. Let's see if Celtic return to the fray at some point.
In addition to Iheanacho, Celtic were believed to be keeping an eye on Brondby's Mathias Kvistgaarden but those talks are believed to have collapsed.
Slovan Bratislava’s David Strelec has been linked with the club as well although no official bid has been made yet.
Time is running out, and Celtic must act quickly to fill the void up front before the transfer window closes. With the Champions League knockout phase fast approaching and staying at the top of the league crucial, securing a good forward is essential for them.