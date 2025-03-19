Celtic Handed Major Daizen Maeda Boost Amid Injury Fears
Daizen Maeda has been Celtic's best player this season. For a long time, it had been a race between him and Nicolas Kuhn. But while the German winger's form has faded away in the second half of the campaign, the Japanese forward seems to be getting better.
Celtic might have lost against Rangers at the weekend but Maeda was once again on the scoresheet for the Hoops.
That was his 28th goal of the season. That is a lot for a player who was viewed as being 'wasteful' and 'unreliable' in front of the net for his first two-and-a-half years at Celtic.
To go with his 28 goals, Maeda has contributed with nine assists as well. Overall, he has 37 goal contributions in 42 appearances this season across all competitions.
Naturally, Celtic will want to have Maeda in top form for the remainder of the season as they look to clinch two more trophies and complete the treble.
Unfortunately, it looked like Maeda had picked up a knock in the game against Rangers at the weekend. There is some good news regarding his fitness status though.
According to Soccer King, Maeda, who was absent from the full training session on the 18th (Tuesday) due to a bruise, was on the pitch as he returned to training.
The news will come as a relief for Celtic fans. It looks like Maeda's knock was not serious and he is back in training already. Now, let's just hope that he can finish this international break without any issues and returns to Glasgow fully fit.
Maeda is arguably Celtic's most important player right now and they will want to have him available for the business end of the season. Brendan Rodgers' side are in a strong position heading into April but the job is not finished yet.