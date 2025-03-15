Celtic Handed Major Fitness Worry Before Glasgow Derby
The stage is set for an exciting game as Rangers get ready to travel to Celtic Park on Sunday. Though the Hoops are well in front in the title race with a comfortable 16-point lead, they will want to win this Glasgow Derby, for sure.
This time, the atmosphere is expected to be even more electrifying as the away Rangers fans will be allowed in the stadium after quite some time.
Celtic have not lost against Rangers since October 2020 and will want to continue that streak over this weekend.
The Rangers squad will also have to deal with tired legs coming into the game following a gruelling 120 minutes of football in midweek, where they triumphed over Fenerbahce on penalties to secure a spot in the Europa League quarterfinals.
While Celtic may be the fresher team heading into the derby, it looks like they have to address some of their own fitness issues before the game.
Callum McGregor is doubtful for the game. According to The Celtic Way, Brendan Rodgers said: "We've had a good week, so one more day to go.
"One or two we are just assessing. Callum, obviously he's had a similar week to last week, and we'll make a decision on him tomorrow."
The 31-year-old midfielder has been dealing with an issue in recent weeks and was taken off during Celtic's last two matches against Hibernian and St Mirren.
McGregor is trying his best to be able to play in the derby. According to BBC, the Celtic captain said: "It's a calf issue. We are giving it every chance by leaving it as long as we can to get me on the pitch and ready.
"It has been a tough week, but I'm doing everything I can to be available for the group."
Though this is the Glasgow Derby we are talking about, Celtic has no real reason to take a risk with McGregor's fitness at this point in the season. Although the league title race is as good as over already, there are still important games left to be played, especially in the Scottish Cup. So, it might not be wise to jeopardize the club captain’s health.