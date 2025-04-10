Celtic Handed Mathias Kvistgaarden Summer Transfer Boost
After the departure of Kyogo Furuhashi in the last winter transfer window, Celtic are yet to sign an out-and-out striker to replace him. Daizen Maida has been covering in that position and has done incredibly well. However, the Hoops are still expected to at least look to bring in an outright forward to strengthen up front in the summer.
Celtic are believed to have Mathias Kvistgaarden on their radar. The Hoops’ interest in the 22-year-old Danish striker is nothing new.
Kvistgaarden has been on Celtic’s radar for quite some time now, but they have failed to secure his services even after multiple approaches. That could change this summer.
Brondby chairman Jan Bech Andersen has hinted that a summer move could lie in Kvistgaarrden's future. According to Glasgow World, he said: “Yes, we turned down offers - concrete ones and less concrete ones. There were never any numbers that made us deviate from our plan not to sell him in this transfer window.
“They weren't good enough, but hopefully it will be when the time is right for him and the club. It was 100 per cent a goal for us to keep him for the rest of the season. There have been many enquiries about him - on the last day and the penultimate day of the transfer window.
“But we have a good dialogue with Kvistgaarden and his agent about what we are trying to achieve together. And the plan was for him to play for us in the spring, when we have many big goals to achieve and then we have to see what happens in the summer.”
Despite Celtic’s recent setbacks in their approach of Kvistgaarden, the next transfer window might be a different story.
Kvistgaarden has scored 17 goals and provided 5 assists this season in all competitions. So there’s no doubt regarding his quality. However, Celtic isn’t the only club interested in securing the services of the youngster with clubs like Sporting Lisbon and Eintracht Frankfurt also rumoured to be interested.
Brondby are said to have put up a transfer price tag of £13.5 million, if anybody wants to sign Kvistgaaarden. With his contract set to expire in 2027, Celtic will have to shell out near that amount if they wish to bring him to Parkhead.
Although the price is a bit steep, Kvistgaarden has been on the club's radar for a long time and will fit in Brendan Rodgers’ squad perfectly. Now it remains to be seen if Celtic can manage to finally get the deal over the line this time.