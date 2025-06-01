Celtic Handed Michel-Ange Balikwisha Transfer Boost
The transfer window is all set to open, and Celtic, as usual, are being linked with a number of players. However, it seems like a door has now opened for a long-standing transfer target to eventually arrive in Glasgow this summer.
According to Voetbal Primeur, Royal Antwerp are experiencing financial difficulties, and they are reportedly focusing on revenue generation and significant reductions in costs this summer.
As a result, through the departures of Michel-Ange Balikwisha, Mahamdou Doumbia, Senne Lammens and Zeno Van Den Bosch together, the club hopes to reach a return of around €30 million.
Balikwisha, who joined Royal Antwerp from Standard Liege in 2021, is nearing the end of his contract, which further increases the possibility of a transfer.
He concluded the season strongly, netting 2 goals and providing 2 assists in his last 5 games. He missed a substantial portion of the campaign due to injury, and still managed to contribute 4 goals and 3 assists.
Celtic reportedly tried to sign Balikwisha last summer, but they failed to reach an agreement at that time. Again in January, the player stayed as he was concentrating on getting back to full fitness.
Balikwisha could offer more depth and creativity to Celtic's lineup, something the team has apparently lacked this season.
With Jota out injured, Nicolas Kuhn out of form, Daizen Maeda's future uncertain, and Yang Hyun-jun unable to perform consistently, Balikwisha might provide Brendan Rodgers with another top-quality option.
There are several crucial areas to address this summer, and given the current lack of depth, acquiring a new winger will likely be on the top of the list. Will Celtic revive their interest in Balikwisha? Time will tell.