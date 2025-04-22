Celtic Handed New Problem Regarding Luis Palma
Celtic are enjoying one of their best seasons in recent times. Although it’s not unusual for the Hoops to win the domestic treble these days, this year they also made it to the knockout phase of the Champions League for the first time in over a decade.
The club will look to maintain this success going forward. To do so, they’ll need to bring in new players to strengthen certain positions and offload those who are no longer part of Brendan Rodgers’ plans.
Luis Palma is someone with an uncertain future. After a disappointing start to the season at Celtic, he moved on loan to Greek side Olympiacos in search of a fresh start.
However, Palma has managed just one goal and one assist in 10 appearances. So it’s clear that things haven’t gone to plan for the Honduran winger in Greece either.
Olympiacos reportedly have a €4 million buyout clause for Palma. However, it’s highly unlikely that the Greek champions will want to keep the winger beyond his loan period.
According to The Scottish Sun, Palma could be heading back to Parkhead in the summer. Jose Luis Mendilibar has hinted at that, as he said: "I have already made my decisions about the players who will stay and who will go at the end of the season.
"And it will be very difficult for them to change my mind in the remaining games of the season."
Given the limited impact Palma had at Olympiacos, Mendilibar’s comments shouldn’t come as a surprise. However, this poses a headache for Celtic, who now have to decide the future of the out-of-form winger.
Celtic don’t appear eager to keep him at the club, so they’ll need to find potential suitors for the 25-year-old. There were reports not too long ago that MLS clubs were interested in Palma.
Celtic currently have no shortage of options on the left flank. So it’s only a matter of time before the club parts ways with Palma, either through a permanent transfer or another loan deal.