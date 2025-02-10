Celtic Handed Paulo Bernardo Injury Update Before Bayern Munich game
Paulo Bernardo had to leave the field against Raith Rovers in the first half, leaving Celtic fans worried. Daizen Maeda is already suspended and will not play for the Hoops when Bayern Munich visit Parkhead in midweek in the Champions League.
It would be a huge loss if Bernardo is also out. After the midfielder seemed to pick up an injury at the weekend, Brendan Rodgers clarified his situation after the game.
Bernando had to be substituted before halftime. Minutes after getting fouled in midfield, the Portuguese youth international signalled to the bench that he needed to come off. He was replaced in the 37th minute by Reo Hatate.
While speaking to Premier Sports after the game, Rodgers said regarding Bernardo's situation: "He probably came off a bit more as a precaution. He just rolled, rocked his ankle a bit. He should be okay."
Although he might not start against Bayern Munich, Bernardo could probably contribute off the bench, which he has often done during the past 18 months.
One would think that if available for selection, Rodgers will want to use him against Vincent Kompany's team at some stage.
In his pre-game press conference, Rodgers is expected to disclose if Bernardo has recovered from the injury, so it will be interesting to observe over the next few days. For the time being, nevertheless, the Portuguese midfielder's news is encouraging.
Of course, the biggest miss or worry for Celtic on the day would be the absence of Maeda, who will be serving his red card suspension.
Maeda has been world-class for Celtic these past few weeks. He is contributing with both goals and assist, and there is not much left to say about the energy levels and work-rate he brings to the team as well.
Celtic do not have an out-and-out replacement for Maeda. One would expect Jota to come into the team against Bayern Munich, bringing a bit more flair and trickery to the wing.