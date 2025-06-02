Celtic Handed Unexpected Chance to Sign Bojan Miovski
Celtic have one glaring need at the moment, and it has been discussed ad nauseam in recent months, that being the striker position. With Kyogo Furuhashi off to Rennes this past winter transfer window, the club has been left without a true out-and-out starting XI centre-forward, despite a solid showing by Adam Idah in the interim and Daizen Maeda when played centrally.
This has led to a substantial search to find one in the coming summer window, and even during the winter, there were rumours of potential options to fill the gap that Celtic could find themselves intrigued with.
Dating back prior to that, they had an interest in former Aberdeen striker Bojan Miovski, who ended up leaving for Girona.
However, his time there has not worked out as planned, and ultimately, there is a world where the Spanish club could look to move on from the striker and pursue other options. If that does end up occurring, there is precedent that Celtic could look to add Miovski this summer.
When Could the Opportunity Present Itself, and is Celtic Interested?
A recent report from as.com reporter Marc Bernad Suelves notes that there are many doubts about Miovski's future. The sports management and Michel plan to talk to all the players for the next campaign and the striker will not be an exception. On a personal level, he is not happy.
This is an intriguing option for Celtic, as on one hand, this would be adding a player who is coming off a difficult season, posting only four goals and two assists with Girona. On the other hand, he was very solid with Aberdeen, posting 44 goals and seven assists in 98 matches, and could be brought in at a fraction of what it would have taken last summer.
It will be interesting to see if the Hoops find themselves looking at Miovski as a potential option down the stretch, or if they will turn more towards higher profile names to fill their gap at centre-forward.