Celtic Have Auston Trusty Issue They Need to Address
Celtic have a very intriguing 2025 summer window coming up, and it looks like fans may be in for a whirlwind of moves considering the additions and departures that have been rumoured in recent weeks. With the Hoops heading into another season with high hopes of competing among the European elite in the UEFA Champions League, they have work to do when it comes to filling out their squad.
Some major needs have become more prominent recently due to injury or transfer news, and the most notable has become the striker and forward spots, with Jota's injury and Kyogo Furuhashi leaving in the winter.
Nicolas Kuhn leaving may also become a reality if the right deal finds its way to Celtic's doorstep, and if that were to occur, the wing options would become even more depleted aside from Daizen Maeda.
One of the other discussions has been regarding the defence, specifically at centre-back alongside Cameron Carter-Vickers. While the American has been a cornerstone of Celtic for many years now, the spot next to him has become somewhat highly contested.
Fellow American international Auston Trusty was brought in this season, and in the eyes of some, he did well, while others believe he may be replaceable in the coming months.
It is hard to decipher his play this year, as despite some truly astounding metrics when it comes to getting players off the ball, his abilities when it comes to progressive plays and take-ons is less than optimal.
The things that stand out rapidly are his defensive and passing metrics, with 99th percentile pass completion percentage (94.9%), 92nd percentile tackles (2.26 per 90), 83rd percentile passes attempted (68.86 per 90), and 81st percentile clearances (5.87 per 90) compared to other centre-backs over the past year, according to FBRef.
The problems arise when it comes to his play going forward, ranking 12th percentile in shot-creating actions (0.45 per 90), 30th percentile in progressive carries (0.36 per 90), and 23rd percentile in successful take-ons (0.09 per 90).
While he has done a good job closing off the defensive interior and working to mitigate chances alongside Carter-Vickers, his ability to get the ball up to the midfield and further is lacking, which stalls out the offensive momentum at times. This is even more important for a team like Celtic, who are on the front foot for the majority of their games.
When it comes down to it, Celtic have him under contract until the summer of 2029, and at only 26 years old, he still has plenty of room to grow. He is a reliable option at the back, but if the Hoops have dreams of working their way further into the UEFA Champions League, finding a rotational option to work into the lineup at times may benefit them as well.
With that said, Trusty does what is needed from him, and replacing him entirely is not going to rapidly improve the team.